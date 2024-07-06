Saturday, July 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. South African Cheetah Gamini enjoys monsoon rain with cubs at Kuno National Park | WATCH

South African Cheetah Gamini enjoys monsoon rain with cubs at Kuno National Park | WATCH

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shares delightful visuals of a mother cheetah, Gamini, and her five cubs reveling in the monsoon rains at Kuno National Park, capturing a rare and heartwarming moment in nature.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Sheopur Updated on: July 06, 2024 18:45 IST
Kuno National Park
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Mother Cheetah and Cubs Enjoy Monsoon Rain at Kuno National Park

It's common to see parents enjoying the blissful monsoon rain with their kids during the current rainy season. But imagine the rare, heartwarming sight of a mother cheetah relishing the monsoon with her cubs! Intrigued?

Yes, on Friday, July 5, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared an endearing visual of a South African cheetah named Gamini and her five cubs enjoying the rain at Kuno National Park in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Union Environment Minister posted the touching visuals of Cheetah Gamini and her cubs basking in the rainy weather at Kuno National Park. He shared the video with the caption, "Cheetah Gamini with her five cubs this morning enjoying the rain in Kuno National Park. Together, they weave a timeless tale of familial harmony amidst nature's seasonal embrace."

Significantly, the video not only shows the mother cheetah, Gamini, enjoying the rain but also captures the playful antics of her cubs as they respond to their mother's movements, creating a heartwarming moment of familial joy and nature's beauty.


Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that Cheetah Gamini was a part of twelve cheetahs translocated to India from South Africa last year as part of a government initiative to expand the cheetah meta-population and to reintroduce cheetahs to a former range state following their local extinction due to overhunting and loss of habitat in the last century. 

Nature's beauty at its finest: Madhya Pradesh CM reacts 

Further, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also reacted to the heartwarming video, shared by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Taking to his social-media account, he said, "Witnessing Cheetah Gamini and her five cubs revel in the rain at Kuno National Park is heartwarming  and a reminder of the harmony and resilience found in the world."

READ MORE | South African cheetah Gamini gave birth to 'record' six cubs, not five in Kuno Park: Union Minister

READ MORE | ​Cheetah Gamini gives birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh | WATCH

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Madhya-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement