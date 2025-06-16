Sonam's brother makes a startling revelation in Raja Raghuvanshi's case: 'She blamed Raj after killing...' Sonam is accused of getting her husband killed during their honeymoon with the help of Kushwaha and three contract killers, a case which has sent shockwaves across the country.

Indore:

Govind, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, an accused in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, made a startling confession, saying he had realised within just two minutes of speaking with her that she was involved in the crime. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Govind said that during their brief interaction, Sonam avoided eye contact and gave inconsistent and suspicious answers to every question he asked. Her behavior made it clear to Govind that she had a role in the murder.

Raj and his associates murdered Raja

"In those two minutes, she claimed that Raj and his associates murdered Raja and that she had been kidnapped and brought to Indore," Govind shared. He added that Sonam tried to shift all the blame onto Raj and his team, but her demeanor exposed the truth.

Govind expressed deep anguish, saying, "We have already declared Sonam dead to us. We are demanding she be given the death penalty." He questioned her lack of remorse, saying, "If her heart didn’t waver while committing the murder, then staying in Indore from May 26 to June 7 was no big deal for her."

Read the entire conversation here:

Why did you, being Sonam’s brother, go to Raja Raghuvanshi’s house?

I had formed a relationship with them. It was our first time being connected through such a bond, so I went to their house. Whatever Sonam did is a separate matter. Our priority was the relationship. For us, Raja ji is no longer alive. We have already declared that Sonam is dead to us. The punishment she deserves should be given, and we are demanding that she be given the death penalty. If the Raghuvanshi family has any resentment, I want them to express it. Their son is gone; it was a heinous crime. For that, I sincerely apologize.

Did you rush Sonam's marriage?

There was no rush from our side. They had pressure due to coaching schedules. They had clearly said they couldn't marry right then. But the priest gave us dates in March, April, and finally one in May. May 11 was the last available date, and both families agreed on it. Everyone sat together with the priest and finalised the wedding for May 11, there was no other date fixed.

How was the match arranged?

There's an app for the Raghuvanshi community. We created a profile on it. That's how we connected. We started talking in December, visited each other in January, and finalised the engagement (roka) in February. The marriage process started from there.

How long had you been looking for a match?

We had been trying for 2–3 years through the Raghuvanshi network. There was no urgency. When we found this boy suitable, good family, good character, we decided to move ahead with the marriage.

What was Sonam’s nature like?

Her nature was somewhat stubborn. Once she set her mind to something, she wouldn't back down. We couldn't really bargain with her. Whatever she wanted, she mostly got. Around 60–70 per cent of the time, things would go in her favour.

Are you saying that if she had had an affair, she would've told you?

If she had wanted to and had something to say about an affair, we wouldn't have reached this point. We'd been observing her for 3 years, and during that time, we never found any indication that she was involved in an affair. As for Raj Kushwaha, he continued working with us up until the day he was arrested. If we had known anything, we would have fired him long ago.

He used to call her 'Didi' (elder sister)?

Yes, he used to call her 'Didi' until the very end. I am a little disturbed right now; otherwise, I could share countless recordings where he calls her 'Didi'.

Was there really an affair between the two?

The only link that's come up is the one currently being circulated through the media and the public. I don't know beyond that; whatever the media is saying, we are accepting that.

Did Raj brainwash Sonam?

I don't believe Raj could've brainwashed her. But given the gravity of what happened, there had to have been some serious planning. I'm not able to fully comprehend it.

Was someone else behind Raj Kushwaha?

If you ask me, Raj Kushwaha doesn't seem like someone who would act under someone else's influence. And neither is Sonam Raghuvanshi the kind of person who can be easily misled.

You met Sonam for just 2 minutes in Ghazipur. How did you identify that she was the killer in such a short time?

I found out around 9:10 am that all these people were linked together. Raj Kushwaha was caught, and then the other three were also apprehended. It became clear to me that this link connected back to Sonam, and it was established through us. That's when I gave a yes [to the authorities]. I told Vipin ji not to release any statement until I met Sonam personally. Only after that did I ask him to speak publicly as per his understanding.

How did you conclude in just 2 minutes that she was the killer?

In the two or three minutes I met her, not a single point she made me feel she was telling the truth. She couldn't make eye contact while talking. Everything she said was false; she claimed she wasn't involved, that Raja ji was killed by others, that she was kidnapped and brought there, and then left. She completely blamed Raj and his team. But it was evident to me that she was lying.

I felt she was entirely guilty. Even if there was a 10% chance she was guilty, I declared that very day she was the culprit.

Will you meet Sonam again?

We belong to the Raghuvanshi community, which follows some distinct customs. Since I have considered her dead to us, it's not possible that we will ever meet again.

Have you completely cut ties with her?

Yes, we have completely cut ties with her. Our families were connected through our children, so those ties remain. Whatever Raja ji's family says, I will accept. If they doubt me too, they are free to name me in the case, I have no objection.

Why are you demanding a narco test?

I am demanding a narco test because I still don't understand the planning behind this crime. This is a surprise not only for me but for everyone, including Raja ji's family. I believe that a narco test will bring clarity and help ensure that such crimes can be prevented in the future.

What was Sonam's role in your business?

Sonam's role in my factory was purely customer handling. She managed the entire South region, including Hyderabad.

What was Raj's role?

Raj handled the Rajpura warehouse, overseeing dispatch management, what to send, when to send it, in what quantity, how fast it needed to go out, etc.

Did the affair happen because of their work proximity?

Raj sat in the commercial lane near the warehouse area, while Sonam worked in Vijay Nagar, about 5–7 km apart. Earlier, we were located on Sanwer Road.

Did Sonam stay in Indore from May 26 to June 7?

She had already made such big and elaborate plans, so staying in Indore wasn't a big deal. If she didn't hesitate to commit murder, then staying here after that wouldn't have troubled her conscience. She committed such a heinous act, and even after that, she was living here in Indore.

Raja's brother Sachin said that Sonam could have even offered a human sacrifice to cure her ailing father.

What does her father have to do with this? Why would she kill for her father? He was indeed unwell. But if it were truly possible to heal someone through human sacrifice, there would be many more such cases. This is all nonsense. I would like to request Sachin ji not to make such statements.

