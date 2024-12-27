Shocking! Man travels 250 km wedged between wheels from Itarsi to Jabalpur train | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screengrab

In a shocking and dangerous incident, a man from Itarsi travelled nearly 250 kilometres to Jabalpur sitting under the wheels of a train. The incident came to light when the train reached the outer limits of Jabalpur station. Railway employees were conducting routine checks near the S-4 coach when they noticed an individual lying under the coach near the wheels.

A life-threatening journey

The railway workers immediately informed the pilot via wireless communication, halting the train to safely remove the person hiding in the dangerous location. The young man had successfully made the perilous journey from Itarsi to Jabalpur while clinging to the undercarriage of the train. His actions left everyone stunned as he emerged unharmed from a situation that could have easily cost him his life.

The railway staff, realizing the risk the person had taken, quickly apprehended him and handed him over to the Wagon Department (AC&W) for further investigation. The journey, which covered a distance of approximately 250 kilometres, was not only unsafe but also illegal.

The reason behind his dangerous choice

When questioned by the railway employees about his unusual mode of travel, the man revealed that he did not have enough money to buy a ticket. Faced with the inability to pay for a legitimate ticket, he resorted to hiding under the train in a desperate attempt to reach his destination. He explained that he had boarded the Danapur Express and hid under the S-4 coach, where he spent the entire journey hiding between the wheels, undetected by passengers.

A railway worker involved in rolling stock inspection, who discovered the man under the wheels, was shocked by the sight. “We were completely unaware until we conducted our inspection. It’s a miracle he survived such a hazardous journey,” said the worker.

Raising concerns about safety

This incident has raised serious concerns about passenger safety and the lengths to which individuals may go to travel without tickets. Railway authorities have been alerted, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing. This dangerous stunt serves as a stark reminder of the risks people sometimes take due to financial constraints, highlighting the importance of ensuring safe and accessible travel options for all.