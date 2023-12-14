Watch: Shivraj Singh Chouhan seen in tears as his women supporters get emotional in Vidisha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets emotional in Vidisha.

Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been getting overwhelming support from people in the state since resigning from his post. Earlier this week, the senior BJP leader submitted his resignation after Ujjain Dakshin MLA Mohan Yadav was elected as the next Chief Minister of the state.

However, Chouhan has been getting unwavering support from women, especially from 'Ladli behnas', who were also seen crying and hugging him after his resignation. On Thursday, when Chouhan reached Vidisha for the first time after the elections, women started crying and hugging the former Chief Minister.

Chouhan in tears

A video of the incident has also surfaced showing Chouhan wiping his tears too as emotions ran high. The video shows Chouhan being surrounded by a large number of women who were seen crying inconsolably. Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister was also seen wiping his tears and consoling women. Notably, the women also raised slogans, "Humara neta kaisa ho...Shivraj Bhaiya jaisa ho...bhaiya tum raaj karo..."

It should be noted here that Chauhan is famous as 'mama' (uncle) in the state and often in his meetings he addresses people with words like sisters, brothers, nephews and nieces. When women started crying while hugging Chouhan, he said, "It is the mission of his life to work for the welfare and respect of the sisters."

What Chouhan said after resigning from CM post?

After resigning from his post, Chouhan said he would "rather die" than ask for something for himself from his party. “I wanted to say humbly that I would rather die than go (to Delhi) and ask for something for myself, this is not what I do,” Chouhan told reporters in Bhopal.

Expressing contentment over his stint in power, Chouhan further said he was fully confident that the new BJP government under Mohan Yadav's leadership will complete the ongoing works at a rapid pace.

BJP forms govt in Madhya Pradesh

The BJP formed a majority government in Madhya Pradesh with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and due to the hard work of party workers as well as the welfare schemes of the state government and Centre, especially the `Ladli Behna' Yojana, he said.

Notably, the Ladli Behna Yojana was a flagship scheme of the Chouhan government under which Rs 1,250 are given to the women from financially weaker sections every month.

