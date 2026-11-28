A security lapse has been alleged during Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's air travel from Bhopal, prompting his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to approach the Ministry of Civil Aviation seeking an investigation and action against the officials concerned. The incident reportedly took place on November 23 when Chouhan was travelling from Bhopal airport aboard IndiGo flight 6E-6259. According to a complaint submitted by his OSD Bhupendra Singh Paraste, several lapses in flight coordination, airport protocol and boarding arrangements caused inconvenience to the Union Minister.

The complaint alleges that despite the flight number remaining unchanged, the aircraft and seat allotted to the minister were changed without prior information to his office or the security and protocol personnel. It also raised concerns over the absence of designated airport officials and alleged irregularities during security checks and boarding.

Shivraj allegedly made to wait amid crowded aerobridge

According to the complaint, the minister's team faced difficulties upon reaching Bhopal airport because the concerned ATM, Siddharth Yadav, and protocol staff were not present to coordinate his arrival and baggage arrangements.

The complaint letter further alleged that fellow passengers travelling with the minister were stopped and questioned during security checks and boarding, resulting in unnecessary delays and inconvenience.

Another serious concern raised in the complaint relates to the boarding arrangements. It alleges that Chouhan was escorted towards the aerobridge even before other passengers had boarded the aircraft. However, the passage was already crowded with passengers, forcing the minister to wait midway.

The OSD described the situation as contrary to established security and boarding protocols and questioned how such an arrangement was allowed despite advance communication about the minister's travel schedule.

What did Shivraj Chouhan's OSD tell the Civil Aviation Ministry?

In his letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, OSD Bhupendra Singh Paraste detailed the alleged lapses and sought an inquiry into the conduct of the officials responsible for coordinating the minister's travel.

The letter stated: "During the journey of Shivraj Singh Chouhan on November 23, 2026, from Bhopal airport on IndiGo flight number 6E-6259, certain instances of mismanagement and security-related lapses were reported by the minister's security officer, Harendra Singh Thakur, as detailed below. Despite the flight number remaining the same, the aircraft and seat were changed. However, this information was not communicated in time to the minister's office or the concerned security and protocol officials."

"Upon arrival at Bhopal airport, the absence of the concerned ATM, Siddharth Yadav, and protocol staff created difficulties in receiving the minister and managing his luggage. During security checks and boarding, the minister's fellow passengers were stopped and questioned, causing unnecessary delays and inconvenience," the letter read.

"The minister was escorted towards the aerobridge even before other passengers had boarded the aircraft, despite the passage being crowded with passengers. As a result, he had to stop midway, which was contrary to the prescribed security and boarding protocols. The CISF Liaison Officer (LO), airport administration, IndiGo officials and protocol staff had been informed about the minister's travel schedule before he departed from his residence. Despite this prior intimation, the aforementioned lapses occurred due to serious negligence on the part of the officials concerned," the letter added.

No response yet from IndiGo, CISF or airport authorities

The complaint has raised questions over coordination between airline officials, airport authorities, security personnel and protocol staff during the travel of a Union Minister. The OSD has sought an investigation into the alleged lapses and appropriate action against those found responsible. However, no official response from the airport administration, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or IndiGo had been reported at the time of writing.

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