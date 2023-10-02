You won't find brother like me: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's poll appeal in Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asserted that he has redefined politics in the state. In an emotional address to women, whom he referred to as his sisters, he expressed that they will feel his absence when he is not around.

While addressing a gathering at Ladkui in his Budhni assembly seat in Sehore district on Sunday, the CM said, “I have changed the definition of politics in Madhya Pradesh...You have seen the Congress rule for years. Have you ever seen them caring about the public?”

'You will not find a brother like me'

While addressing the women in the audience, he stated, "My dear sisters, you will not find a brother like me, you will miss me when I am not around."

It is pertinent to mention that during some of his recent speeches, CM Chouhan displayed emotions while addressing the people.

Unmarried women above 21 years included in Ladli Behna Yojana

Earlier, Chouhan had made a big announcement regarding Ladli Behna Yojana. He had said that now unmarried women above 21 years of age will also get the benefit of this scheme. The Chief Minister said that the names of women, who are above 21 years of age and unmarried, will also be added to the Ladli Behna Yojana and they will get a monthly aid of Rs 1,250 from October.

In August, Chouhan raised the financial aid given to women in the Ladli Behna scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250 per month and also announced 35 per cent reservation for them in government jobs and providing gas cylinders for Rs 450. The CM also said the reservation for women in government jobs has been raised to 35 per cent from the current 30 per cent, while it will be 50 per cent in teachers' recruitment.

Under the scheme, women in the 23-60 age group get monthly aid if they are not income tax payees and the annual income of their families is less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually. The state government plans to gradually hike the amount to Rs 3,000 per month.

'Chouhan will be remembered for his lies'

Responding to the statement made by CM Chouhan in Budhni, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday claimed, "He (Chouhan) will be remembered for his lies and announcements."

The state assembly poll schedule has not yet been announced.

2018 assembly elections

In the November 2018 MP assembly polls, the Congress won 114 of 230 seats while the BJP finished second with 109 seats. The Congress formed a coalition government with the support of independents, BSP, and SP under Kamal Nath. However, it collapsed after 15 months when a string of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now a Union minister, joined the BJP, paving the way for Chouhan's return as CM.

(With PTI inputs)

