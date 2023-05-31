Wednesday, May 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Seven more cheetahs to be released into wild at Kuno National Park by 3rd week of June

Seven more cheetahs to be released into wild at Kuno National Park by 3rd week of June

Cheetahs in Kuno: PM Modi released 1st batch of eight spotted felines from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, 2022 under the ambitious programme.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Bhopal Updated on: May 31, 2023 22:04 IST
Cheetahs in Kuno, Cheetahs in india, Cheetahs from namibia, Cheetahs from south africa, Cheetahs fro
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Seven more cheetahs to be released into wild at Kuno National Park by 3rd week of June latest updates

Cheetahs in Kuno: Seven more cheetahs, including two females, will be released into the wild in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park by the third week of June, the chairman of the high-level committee set up to monitor the progress of Cheetah reintroduction project said.

Under the ambitious programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of eight spotted felines from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno in Madhya Pradesh on September 17 last year. In a second such translocation, 12 cheetahs were flown in from South Africa and released into Kuno on February 18.

Three cheetahs died in March and April month. Of the 17 remaining adult cheetahs, seven have already been released into the wild.

"The project is on track and there's no cause for worry. We have decided to release seven more cheetahs, including two females, by the third week of June," Rajesh Gopal, the panel's chairman and the secretary general of the Global Tiger Forum, told media.

"Of the 10 cheetahs still in the larger fenced acclimatisation camps, seven will be released. The three remaining ones are from Namibia's captive stock and more time is needed to rewild then," he said.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority had on May 8 decided to release five more cheetahs (apart from the three already in the wild then) before the onset of the monsoon. Animals are generally not released into the wild during the monsoon season as harsh weather conditions make it difficult for them to find food and shelter and adapt to their new environment.

The 11-member cheetah project steering committee set up recently met for the first time on Wednesday at Kuno.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: MP: Cheetah Jwala's three cubs die due to sweltering heat at Kuno Park

ALSO READ: After death of cheetahs at Kuno National Park, SC asks Centre to consider shifting them to Rajasthan

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Top News

Related Seven News

Latest News