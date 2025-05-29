Scientists to visit farmers' homes ahead of kharif season, teach better practices: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday launched the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign that will run from May 29 to June 12. As part of the initiative, agricultural scientists will visit farmers in their villages to demonstrate modern farming techniques.

Puri:

In a nationwide push to enhance farm productivity and farmer incomes ahead of the kharif season, scientists will now visit farmers' homes to guide them on best agricultural practices. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan on Wednesday, a campaign that will run until June 12. The campaign was inaugurated at Jagannath Puri in Odisha and will see outreach activities conducted across various states.

Scientists to reach farmers' doorsteps

"Our scientists will no longer stay confined to laboratories—they will go to the fields, reach out to farmers, and teach them scientifically proven farming techniques that can increase their income," the agriculture minister said. "To ensure our grain reserves remain full and our farmers prosper, we are taking this initiative directly to villages," he added.

Campaign to run till June 12

Calling on farmers to actively participate, Chouhan said, "This campaign, from May 29 to June 12, is a collective effort to strengthen the backbone of India's economy, agriculture, and to honour the spirit of our farmers. When a farmer sows a seed, he sows life itself."

He cited recent data indicating that India produced 3539.59 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrain this year—216.61 lakh metric tonnes more than last year—but stressed that the momentum must continue.

"India must become the world's food basket"

Chouhan said the goal is not only to feed the nation but to position India as a global food supplier. "To boost productivity, quality seeds are key. I congratulate ICAR scientists who are working tirelessly in labs to develop improved seed varieties," he said.

He also highlighted the Union Cabinet's recent approval, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, of an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for 14 kharif crops, a major policy move aimed at securing farmers' earnings.

A direct dialogue between scientists and farmers

"The essence of this campaign is for scientists to leave their labs and sit with farmers in their villages," Chouhan said. "I appeal to farmers across the country, make time to meet the scientists visiting your villages. Learn from their innovations and improve your yield."

He also urged scientists to treat this outreach as a service. "You are getting the rare opportunity to work with farmers directly and contribute to enhancing their productivity. There is no greater service than this," the minister said.