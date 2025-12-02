Public holiday declared in Bhopal: All offices, schools to remain closed on December 3 - Know the reason Bhopal will observe a city-wide holiday on December 3 to mark the anniversary of the 1984 Gas Tragedy. Schools, colleges and offices in the city will remain closed, while rural areas of the district will continue normal functioning.

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal, will observe a holiday on Wednesday (December 3) on the 41st anniversary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. As per details, the state government has announced a public holiday to honour the memory of those who lost their lives in the disaster. All offices, schools and colleges within the Bhopal municipal limits will remain closed for the day, as per an official statement. This holiday is applicable only within Bhopal city. Offices and institutions located in rural areas of the district will function as usual, the statement added.

Bhopal District Magistrate Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said that Section 144 will remain in force in the city to maintain peace and ensure a respectful atmosphere. Prior permission will be required for any kind of procession or demonstration, he added.

(Image Source : REPORTER INPUT)An official order regarding the public holiday.

A day that changed Bhopal forever

It is to be noted here that the Bhopal Gas Tragedy remains one of the world's worst industrial disasters. On the night of December 2 and 3 in 1984, a deadly leak of methyl isocyanate gas from Union Carbide India Limited's pesticide plant created unimaginable devastation across the city.

Within hours of the leak, close to 3,800 people lost their lives. Lakhs of residents were exposed to the poisonous gas, leading to long-term health complications and irreversible damage to generations. Even decades later, the tragedy continues to shape the collective memory of Bhopal.

Why is the holiday observed every year?

Every year on December 3, Bhopal pauses to remember the victims of the gas leak. The local holiday allows citizens to take part in memorial events, pay tributes and acknowledge the suffering endured by thousands of families.

ALSO READ: Bhopal gas tragedy: All 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste burnt at disposal unit in Madhya Pradesh