Proud moment! MP girl who lost father to COVID-19 gets BA degree at age 15

Proud moment: Tanishka Sujit, a 15-year-old girl has made everyone proud as she passed the third-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) examination. The girl who lost her father to the COVID-19 pandemic has scored 74.20 per cent in the final year of the BA psychology examination.

“Since childhood I aspired to become the youngest graduate,” an elated Tanishka told PTI. She aspire to study law in the UK, but her ultimate dream is to become "the youngest Chief Justice of India", Tanishka said.

She also got a chance to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1 in Bhopal, when was here to attend the joint commanders conference.

According to reports, Tanishka lost her father Sujit Chandran during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. At that time, the young bright girl was appearing for her Class 12 exams. When her father died, she had two more papers to write. But she gathered courage and wrote the remaining two papers, and passed the exam with flying colours.

“Wherever my husband is, he must be super delighted with his daughter's feat,” Anubha said.