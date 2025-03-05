Prahlad Patel, Madhya Pradesh minister, clarifies over 'begging' row, says 'public is supreme' Prahlad Patel in an address said people have got into the habit of "begging" from government. Following a massive row, he has now issued a clarification.

Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Patel's statement triggered a controversy and drew major criticism for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and MP government. Following the outrage, Patel has issues a clarification via a X post and said 'public has always remain supreme'. Madhya Pradesh's panchayat and rural development minister and former Union minister, Prahlad Singh Patel addressed a gathering at Rajgarh district where he said "assembling an army of beggars" does not strengthen society.

Prahlad Patel issues first statement following the Controversy

In a X post, Patel said, "I have always had the public in my mind, whether they have rejected me or accepted me, this is the past of my loyalty. But how could the corrupt and dishonest people like the politics of honesty? That is why my statement was blown out of proportion."

What did Prahlad Patel say

After unveiling the statue, at Rajgarh district Prahlad Patel said, "Those who sacrificed their lives for the country. Why did they do so? If we try to imbibe their values in our lives, our lives will also be successful, and perhaps we will be able to give something back to the society." He further added, "People have fallen into a habit of taking from society. Now, they have even become accustomed to begging from the government."

Amid the distribution of freebies during the election debate, Patel said people hand over a letter of demand to the politicians and said it is not a good habit. "Whenever leaders come in the midst of people, they are handed over a pile of demand letters. Politicians are garlanded on stage, and then they are handed over a demand letter. This is not a good habit," he said.

'Assembling an army of beggars...'

"I can confidently say that if you do this, you will be happier and help build a cultured society," Patel said. He said "assembling an army of beggars" does not strengthen society, rather weakens it. The more we are drawn to free things that is not honouring our brave warriors," the minister said.

(PTI inputs)