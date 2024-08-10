Policeman killed, ASP injured in road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

A policeman was killed, and four others, including an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and his family, were injured in a road accident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, early on Saturday. The incident happened around 3 am in Ghatigaon, about 30 kilometers from Gwalior's district headquarters, according to Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shekhar Dubey.

'About the incident'

The accident occurred when the vehicle carrying ASP Gajendra Vardhman, his wife, and two children suffered a flat tire. As the police driver, Ajay, was changing the tire, a truck crashed into their stationary vehicle. Ajay died on the spot, while ASP Vardhman and his family were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police said they have registered a case and are searching for the truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

'Three drown in rainwater-filled septic tank in Rewa'

Significantly, the tragic development comes as three young sisters in a separate incident drowned in an under-construction septic tank filled with rainwater, in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. The police said, the incident occurred on Friday evening in Tamara village, within the jurisdiction of the Govindgarh police station.

The victims were identified as Janhavi Rajak, aged 6, Tanvi, aged 7, and Suhani, aged 9. According to Govindgarh police station in-charge Shiva Agrawal, the three sisters had left home to immerse clay idols in a waterbody as part of the Nag Panchami festivities.

"However, the sisters accidentally slipped and tragically drowned into the nearby pit, excavated for the construction of a septic tank, which had accumulated rainwater," the Govindgarh police station in-charge said.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE | Three minor sisters drown in rainwater-filled septic tank in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

READ MORE | Madhya Pradesh: Nine children killed, several injured after wall collapses in Sagar | VIDEO