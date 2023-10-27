Watch video: Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot hugs PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Tusli Peeth

PM Modi in Chitrakoot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister arrived in Chitrakoot in afternoon to participate in events at the Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust.

Watch video here

As it can be seen in the video, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya warmly embraced PM Modi, making it appear as if he were providing comfort or warmth to him like one would to a child.

He also released three books, namely Ashtadhyayi Bhashya, Ramanandacharya Charitam and Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Rashtraleela at Tulsi Peeth.

Addressing a event at Tulsi Peeth, PM Modi said that he is blessed to offer prayers at several Ram Temples and seeked blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya. He said Chitrakoot has always inspired him.

PM Modi addressed centenary birth year celebrations of late Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal

Earlier, PM Modi addressed the program marking the centenary birth year celebrations of late Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh today. Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust was founded in 1968 by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj. Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal was inspired by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj and played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Trust. Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal was one of the leading entrepreneurs in post-independence India, who played an important role in the growth story of the country.

The Prime Minister remarked that the saints have referred to the divine land of Chitrakoot as the abode of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshman.

Prime Minister Modi expressed immense gratification for the darshan of Shri Ram and Janki, the guidance of the saints and the remarkable performance by the students of Shri Ram Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya on the occasion and said that the experience is overwhelming and beyond words.

He thanked the Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust for organizing the centenary birth year celebrations of the late Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal on behalf of all oppressed, deprived, adivasis and poor.

PM Modi expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated wing of Jankikund Chikitsalaya would give a new lease of life to lakhs of poor and the ritual of serving the poor will reach greater lengths in the times to come. He also mentioned releasing a commemorative stamp in the honor of Late Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal which is a moment of immense satisfaction and pride.