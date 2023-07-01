Eye on polls! PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol today to take part in slew of programmes | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi's MP visit: Hitting the poll-bound state running, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Madhya Pradesh today (July 1) to take part in a slew of programmes. According to the information, the PM will visit Shahdol at around 3:30 PM and launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. He will also distribute sickle cell genetic status cards to the beneficiaries.

The Mission aims to address the pressing health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population. "The launch will mark a crucial milestone in the Government's ongoing efforts to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047," the Prime Minister's Office release stated.

National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission

The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was announced in the Union Budget 2023. This will be implemented in 278 districts of 17 high-focused states in the country namely Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, the release added.

Prime Minister will also begin the distribution of about 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh. The ceremony for the distribution of Ayushman cards is being organised at Urban bodies, Gram panchayats and Development Blocks across the state. The Ayushman card distribution campaign is a step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of reaching out to every beneficiary to ensure 100 per cent saturation of welfare schemes.

PM to honour Rani Durgavati

During the programme, Prime Minister will honour Rani Durgavati, who was the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century. She is remembered as a brave, fearless and courageous warrior who fought for freedom against the Mughals.

In a unique initiative, Prime Minister will visit Pakaria village of Shahdol district at around 5 PM and interact with leaders of tribal community, Self-Help Groups, leaders of PESA [Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996] committees and Captains of Village Football Clubs.

PM's visit to Shahdol was postponed on June 27

Earlier on June 27, the Prime Minister's scheduled visit to Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district was postponed owing to the heavy rain warning. However, PM Modi visited Bhopal where he flagged off five Vande Bharat trains. These semi-high-speed trains include Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, an official statement said.