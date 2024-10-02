PM Modi inaugurates India's first modern, self-reliant gaushala that can produce natural gas

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Lal Tipara Gaushala will produce natural gas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Lal Tipara Gaushala with Bio-CNG plant in Gwalior on Wednesday. The prime minister also launched various development projects of Rs 685 crore in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Bio-CNG plant that can produce natural gas launched

According to the official statement, the 'gaushala', or cow shelter, with the Bio-CNG plant can produce three tonnes of natural gas per day using 100 tonnes of cow dung. The unit has been set up in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), it added.

It is India's first modern and self-reliant gaushala, he said.

The plant will also produce 20 tonnes of high-quality organic manure, the official said, adding the IOC will assist in the operation and maintenance of the plant.

The gaushala was developed at a cost of Rs 32 crore from the corporate social responsibility fund of the IOC, and an additional one hectare of land has been reserved for its expansion, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the inauguration programme from Bhopal via video conference.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various projects pertaining to Amrut 2.0, the National Mission for Clean Ganga, and Gobardhan Yojana at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

