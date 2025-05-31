PM Modi's Bhopal visit: All-women security to sindoori saree theme | Here's all you need to know PM Modi in Bhopal: In this event, Modi will inaugurate and perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ of many important projects, transfer the first instalment of 1,271 new Atal Gram Seva Sadan (Panchayat Bhawan), built at Rs 483 crore, and virtually inaugurate the Super Priority Corridor of Indore Metro.

Bhopal:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a grand Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan (Women Empowerment Mega Conference) in Bhopal on Saturday (May 31), commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of the revered queen and reformer, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. PM Modi’s visit underscores the government’s continued focus on women-led development and regional infrastructure enhancement.

Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government is commemorating the birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, a visionary reformer and cultural patron in Bhopal.The event will be held at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal and PM will grace the occasion as a Chief Guest.

This is PM Modi's first visit to this major women based event, where he will spend approximately two and a half hours and address over 2 lakh women. In addition to addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate a series of key infrastructure projects. These include the Super Priority Corridor of the Indore Metro, as well as the newly developed airports in Datia and Satna.

Key highlights of PM Modi's visit-

Operation Sindoor Theme:

The BJP has dedicated this women's event to Operation Sindoor and Devi Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy.

Over 1,000 cutouts from the BJP party office to the venue featuring PM Modi and CM Mohan Yadav

Themed selfie points with slogans like “Vow of Revenge for Sindoor” and “True Devotee Who Upholds Rajdharma”

Virtual Inauguration of Airports:

The Datia Airport (constructed at a cost of ₹60 crore) and Satna Airport (₹37 crore) will be inaugurated virtually.

Launch of Indore Metro:

The 6-km-long Super Priority Corridor of the Indore Metro Yellow Line, including five stations, will be flagged off.

Commemorative ₹300 Coin and Stamp Release:

A special ₹300 denomination commemorative coin bearing the image of Devi Ahilyabai will be released. The coin, weighing 35 grams, will contain 50% silver and is the first of its kind to be issued in India.

A special postal stamp dedicated to Devi Ahilyabai will also be unveiled.

National Devi Ahilyabai Award:

Tribal and folk artists making significant contributions to traditional art will be honoured with the National Devi Ahilyabai Award.

Exhibition Visit:

PM Modi will visit an exhibition showcasing Devi Ahilyabai’s governance model, cultural contributions, and work in women empowerment.

Support for Rural Development:

The first installment for the construction of 1,271 new Atal Gram Seva Sadan (village panchayat buildings) worth ₹483 crore will be released.

Water Infrastructure Projects:

Over ₹80 crore worth of barrage, stop dam, and construction works will be launched in Ujjain, Indore, Dewas, and Dhar districts.

Women-Centric Initiatives by MP Government to be presented to PM Modi:

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will brief the PM on the following state efforts:

35% Reservation for Women in Government Jobs

Special Grant Support for Female Entrepreneurs under Industrial Promotion Policy

Women Workers in Garment Factories Receive ₹5,000 from Govt + ₹8,000 from Employer

Expansion of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for Women

Currently, 5 lakh SHGs involving 62 lakh women operate under the State Livelihood Mission

Low-interest loans to women for economic activities – Over 4 lakh women have become "Lakhpati Didis"

Monthly Financial Support of ₹1,250 to Over 1 Crore Women

Program Arrangements & Participation:

Over 2 lakh women to participate

Women attendees to follow a dress code: Sindoori Saree (vermillion coloured saree)

200 women team leaders assigned 14 types of logistical and organisational responsibilities

All 5 women ministers in the MP cabinet will share the stage with PM Modi:

Sampatiya Uikey

Krishna Baghri

Pratima Baghri

Radha Singh

Nirmala Bhuria

1,500 women security personnel organised into 31 teams for PM's security

Women MPs, MLAs, and mayors will attend the Prime Minister

During the virtual inauguration of the airports, the first flights will be flown by women pilots under the inaugural service.

Transport and Crowd Management:

Over 5,000 buses have been officially deployed to bring participants

Bhopal district alone has been given a target to mobilize 40,000 women

Security Arrangements: