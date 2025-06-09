No return ticket, no photos: Shocking revelation by Raja Raghuvanshi's mother on Sonam's honeymoon plan Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by men hired by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Indore:

Late Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, made a startling revelation in the case, stating that Sonam had booked the tickets to Meghalaya for their honeymoon, but had not arranged a return ticket, suggesting that there was a premeditated plan to murder Raja.

Sonam should be hanged

Speaking to India TV, Raja's mother said her son's murderer should be hanged, even if it is Sonam Raghuvanshi is involved in the murder, she should be hanged. She also asked the police to first interrogate the other three accused. "If Sonam is involved, she should be hanged. I want the three men caught to be interrogated."

She said that Sonam behaved well towards her and used to hug her when they met. She added that if Sonam has no involvement in the case, then she should not be accused. "They (police) did not tell even in the morning that Sonam was found. A CBI investigation should happen. If Sonam has not done anything, why would she be accused? Sonam had good behaviour; she used to hug me."

On accused Raj Kushwaha, she told the media, "I did not know about Raj Kushwaha, Sonam's parents may know about him. Our children never hide anything from their parents and can never do wrong to anyone."

Sonam had not booked the return ticket from Meghalaya

"Sonam had booked the tickets to Meghalaya. She had chosen it as the destination for their honeymoon. There was already a plan in place to kill Raja — she hadn't even booked a return ticket from Meghalaya," said mother of the late Raja Raghuvanshi.

She further added, "Sonam had planned the trip to Meghalaya and Assam. Raja usually listened to his brothers and me, but this time he hid the travel details because of Sonam."

Uma said that when Raja told her about wearing a chain, she sensed the danger. "I asked Raja why he wears the chain, he said Sonam asked him so. I sensed danger. There might be some planning... Her behaviour was good; I cannot believe how she did something like this," she said.

No photos during the trip?

"Raja loved getting his photos clicked, but Sonam didn't take a single photo or video during the entire trip," said, adding, "The only photo Raja took was at Indore airport, and that turned out to be his last. In that photo, I noticed he was wearing a gold chain."

"I had asked him not to wear the chain, but he wore it at Sonam's insistence. The picture of Bijasan Mata, which Raja always wore, was later found in his suitcase, Sonam had taken it off," she added.

What is the Indore couple case?

After their marriage on May 11, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam left for Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon. They arrived at Mawlakhiat village in the north-eastern state on May 22 on a rented scooter. On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra, following which the search for them began.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His body was found in a gorge on June 2.

Four people, including the wife, have been arrested in connection with the murder of an Indore man who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. According to Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang, the wife allegedly orchestrated the murder by hiring contract killers.