Nepal PM arrives in Indore to rousing welcome, to offer prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan who welcomed the PM expressed his belief that solid steps are being taken to make continuous progress on the path of development, welfare and mutual harmony.

Bhopal Updated on: June 02, 2023 14:39 IST
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' with
Image Source : PTI Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday arrived in Indore amid a rousing welcome. On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan who welcomed the PM expressed his belief that solid steps are being taken to make continuous progress on the path of development, welfare and mutual harmony.

"The Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri Pushp Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is warmly welcomed and felicitated in the holy city of Goddess Ahilya and the cleanest city of India, Indore. Nepal and India are ancient nations, we have a rich history. Many times it seems that there are two bodies but culture, civilization and values ​​are one. From Kathmandu, the city of Baba Pashupatinath to Ujjain, the city of Baba Mahakal, we have a common heritage," he tweeted.India Tv - The people of Madhya Pradesh are overwhelmed by welcoming the Prime Minister of our friendly nation Nepal Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' ji.

Image Source : TWITTERThe people of Madhya Pradesh are overwhelmed by welcoming the Prime Minister of our friendly nation Nepal Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' ji.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh are overwhelmed by welcoming the Prime Minister of our friendly nation Nepal Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' ji.. Today we have welcomed Honorable Prime Minister Shri Prachanda according to the glorious traditions of Madhya Pradesh," he added.

