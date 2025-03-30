Nehru skipped Somnath Temple inauguration for vote bank politics, claims Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav He said that former PM Nehru set aside the nation's moral values and Sanatan culture for the sake of votes. The Somnath Temple was inaugurated by then-President Dr Rajendra Prasad on May 11, 1951.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav claimed that India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, declined an invitation from his deputy, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to attend the inauguration of the rebuilt Somnath Temple in Gujarat after Independence, purportedly to secure the votes of a particular community.

Speaking at a BJP 'boot camp' in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the legendary emperor Vikramaditya, stating that both chose to be regarded as servants of the people.

'Nehru refused to inaugurate Somnath Temple'

"When the Somnath Temple was rebuilt, Deputy PM Vallabhbhai Patel, who got it constructed with public donations, invited Nehru, who said do not do this as it will make adherents of a religion unhappy. Nehru refused to inaugurate Somnath Temple for the sake of votes of a particular community," Yadav said.

A BJP release quoted the CM as saying that "Nehru set aside the nation's moral values and Sanatan culture for the sake of votes".

However, Yadav pointed out that then-President Dr. Rajendra Prasad went ahead and inaugurated the temple on May 11, 1951. He further claimed that the Congress continues to oppose the construction of the Ram Temple and even skipped its inauguration event in Ayodhya.

PM Modi serving people like emperor Vikramaditya

Hailing PM Modi, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister is working like Emperor Vikramaditya. "Although Vikramaditya was an emperor, he never preferred to be called a king or emperor. He preferred to be called a servant of the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serving the people like Vikramaditya and considers himself a servant of the people," Yadav said.

He also said the last emperor of India before the country went into slavery was Prithviraj Chauhan.

Speaking about the 'I am BJP future force' boot camp, Yadav said it was organised after Modi called for the introduction of one lakh professionals, entrepreneurs and talented individuals from different fields into politics to eliminate dynastic politics.

"Policies play a crucial role in the development of a country. You all will contribute to shaping the policies for the development of your respective fields, which will help the country and state move forward, and by 2047, the dream of making India a world leader will come true," he said at the event.

(With PTI inputs)

