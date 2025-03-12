National Security Act invoked against two for violence after India's Champions Trophy win in MP's Mhow Mhow violence: Tensions flared in Indore's Mhow after communal violence broke out during celebrations of India's Champions Trophy victory, resulting in injuries, arson, and the lodging of an FIR.

Mhow violence: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against two people for their alleged involvement in the violence that erupted during a rally celebrating India's ICC Champions Trophy victory in Mhow town. It is pertinent to mention that clashes broke out in Mhow on Sunday night after the rally celebrating the Indian team's win, which was allegedly pelted with stones.

National Security Act against two persons

In order to maintain peace and law and order in Indore, Collector and District Magistrate Ashish Singh has taken action under the National Security Act (NSA) against two persons involved in criminal activities, an official release said.

On the basis of the report of Superintendent of Police, Indore (Rural), Singh has issued orders against Sohail Qureshi, a resident of Batkh Mohalla in Mhow, and Ejaz Khan, who resides in Kanchan Vihar Khan Colony in the town, under the provisions of NSA, 1980.

Stone-pelting and violence after Celebrations

Following India's Champions Trophy final win, a celebratory motorcycle rally with the national flag was underway in Mhow, involving enthusiastic participation from children and youth. However, at Moti Mahal Square, the accused and their associates allegedly attempted to disrupt the communal harmony by pelting stones and bricks at the procession, causing injuries and unrest, according to an official release.

The district administration stated that both individuals had prior involvement in criminal activities, with multiple cases registered against them under charges such as issuing threats, assault, vandalism, inciting communal tension, rioting, and disturbing public order.

There is a strong possibility of the public order in the area getting affected by the acts of the accused, and in order to maintain peace and law and order in the district, action has been taken against them under the NSA, it said.

The police have earlier registered seven FIRs on the complaints of both the groups, and arrested 13 persons, Deputy Inspector General of Police Nimish Agarwal has told reporters.

