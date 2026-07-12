'Won't point fingers at anyone,' Narottam Mishra calls for self-introspection after Datia ticket denial

Datia:

Dismissing speculations that he is upset with party leadership over denial of ticket for Datia byelection, former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains united, while reiterating that no individual's stature is greater than the organisation.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Mishra said he hopes for a thumping victory for party's candidate shutosh Tiwari, maintaining that he remains a dedicated worker of the BJP. When asked about being ignored a ticket, Mishra said he neither blames the organisation, nor the chief minister and he won't point fingers at anyone.

The senior BJP leader said he will do an introspection and work on his shortcomings. He also said he had a meeting with BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit chief Hemant Khandelwal and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday, discussing ways to win the byelection in Datia and matters concerning other party workers.

"The fact that the ticket wasn't given answers that no one is above the party," Mishra was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. "The party stands at a much higher position and can see far into the distance from above. Accepting the decision made by the party with utmost respect and working for the organisation is our sole objective. I will work as a dedicated party worker. I will attend Ashutosh Tiwari's nomination filing."

The polling in Datia will take place on July 30 and the counting is scheduled for August 3.

Mishra has won the Datia seat thrice: 2008, 2013 and 2018. But he lost this seat in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections to Congress leader Rajendra Bharti. However, Bharti was convicted in a cheating case after which he lost his assembly membership, which paved the way for a byelection.

It was widely believed that Mishra will be given a ticket for the bypoll, but the BJP sprang a surprise and nominated Tiwari as its candidate. But this left Mishra's supporters upset, who staged a massive protest in Datia on Saturday by blocking the national highway (NH) 44 for roughly 12 hours.

The protesters even pelted stones at the police, injuring several personnel. The situation was brought under control later, but the BJP has maintained that it will not make a change in its candidate and will only back Tiwari.

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