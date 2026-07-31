Muslims offer namaz near Bhojshala complex in heightened security after Supreme Court order

Dhar:

A day after the Supreme Court permitted Muslims to offer Friday prayers at a site adjoining the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, members of the Muslim community offered namaz at the designated location on Friday amid heavy security arrangements.

The prayers were held on survey number 612, which was selected following discussions between the district administration and representatives of the Muslim community. The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure that Muslims were allowed to offer namaz at the premises of the dargah adjacent to the Bhojshala complex between 1 pm and 3 pm every Friday.

Around 150 Muslims gathered at the site and offered namaz despite rain, officials said. It was the first Friday prayers held after the Madhya Pradesh High Court, in May, ruled that the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

Abdul Samad, a member of the Kamal Maula Welfare Society representing the Muslim side, said the community had placed its demands before the Supreme Court, which directed that prayers be facilitated on survey numbers 611, 612 or 596 adjoining the mosque.

"After discussions with the administration, we decided to offer namaz on survey number 612 and voluntarily gave up survey number 611 so that no one's sentiments or faith are hurt," Samad said.

To ensure the prayers were conducted peacefully, the district administration erected barricades around the Bhojshala complex and deployed around 800 to 900 police personnel, including members of the Special Task Force (STF). CCTV surveillance was also intensified in sensitive areas.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dawar said continuous dialogue had been held with representatives of the Muslim community since Thursday evening, enabling the administration to make arrangements for the peaceful conduct of Friday prayers.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajkumar Haldhar said the administration had made elaborate preparations, allowing around 150 worshippers to offer namaz peacefully at the designated site. Dhar Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena had earlier said all necessary administrative arrangements had been put in place following the Supreme Court's directions.

The issue stems from a May 2026 judgment of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which held that the 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The court quashed a 2003 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order that had permitted Muslims to offer Friday prayers at the complex while restricting Hindu worship.

In its 242-page judgment, the High Court said the religious character of the monument had been established through scientific evidence. It also observed that the Muslim community could approach the state government for separate land to construct a mosque.

Challenging the High Court's ruling, the Muslim side approached the Supreme Court. On Thursday, the apex court granted interim relief by allowing Friday prayers to be offered at the dargah adjoining the disputed complex, following which the district administration and community leaders identified survey number 612 as the venue for the prayers.

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