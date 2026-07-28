MSP demand at center of Madhya Pradesh farmers’ protest as thousands march to CM residence, security ramped up

Bhopal:

Thousands of farmers from across Madhya Pradesh marched towards Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence in Bhopal on Tuesday, triggering heavy police deployment and tense scenes as security personnel stopped the protesters near the CM House. More than 2,000 farmers affiliated with 19 farmers' organisations participated in the march, with reports of scuffles breaking out between protesters and police after they were prevented from moving ahead.

The protesters, who travelled in tractor-trolleys and other vehicles while leading the march on foot, said they would not return until their demands were met. They have reached Bhopal carrying enough food and water to sustain a week-long protest.

What are farmers demanding?

The agitation is centred on the farmers' demand for 100 per cent procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Protesters said they were determined to continue their demonstration until the state government agreed to their demands.

The protest comes amid growing discontent among farmers over procurement issues, with demonstrations over moong procurement continuing in different parts of the state. Farmer groups had earlier warned of highway blockades and a march towards the state Assembly if their demands were not addressed.

Security stepped around CM residence

As thousands of farmers advanced towards the Chief Minister's residence, police established a security cordon near the Barkatullah Bridge, around seven kilometres from the CM House.

Personnel from the Special Armed Force (SAF), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police teams from more than 20 police stations were deployed to stop the march. Several protesters reportedly breached barricades before entering the state capital, prompting authorities to reinforce security arrangements.

Police also stationed buses across key roads to block the march, strengthened barricading, and deployed water cannons and Vajra anti-riot vehicles to prevent the protesters from moving further towards the CM residence.

Senior police and administrative officials remained at the spot to monitor the situation and said additional security measures had been put in place to prevent any untoward incident while ensuring that law and order was maintained.

Highway traffic disrupted

The farmers' march also disrupted traffic on key routes leading to Bhopal. The highway connecting Obaidullaganj to Bhopal was closed, while traffic on the Sultanpur route from Jabalpur was also affected.

Commuters travelling to and from Bhopal faced significant delays as authorities diverted traffic and restricted vehicle movement in view of the ongoing protest.

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