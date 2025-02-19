MP to get airport at every 150 km, helipad at 45 km under new aviation policy, CM Mohan Yadav announces The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet under CM Mohan Yadav approved the new aviation policy to spur infrastructure growth while promoting flight operations through grants to aviation companies.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that under the new civil aviation policy of the state, a 'pucca' helipad will be built at every 45 km radius along with an airport at every 150 km radius. CM Yadav announced this during a dialogue with industrialists in Indore on Tuesday.

He was in conversation with industrialists in connection with the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit' to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25. On Tuesday, the cabinet headed by CM Yadav approved the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy-2025.

Grants to aviation companies for flights

Speaking about the new policy, the CM said, "As per the policy, a pucca helipad will be built in every 45 km radius and an airport in every 150 km radius across the state." He added that his government will provide aviation companies with a grant of Rs 7.50 lakh on every new domestic flight connecting Madhya Pradesh to other states of the country through new routes and Rs 10 lakh on every new international flight.

He also said that soon the tenders will be called to start helicopter service to connect Indore, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

MP Cabinet approves new MSME policy

The cabinet has also approved the new Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Policy of the state. Highlighting various provisions of the policy, the CM said that the interests of those who set up a small industry with an investment of more than Rs 2.50 crore will also be protected.

Industrial areas developed by industrialists at the private level will also get all the benefits and facilities, which are provided to industrial areas developed by the state government, Yadav said.

(With PTI Inputs)