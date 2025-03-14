MP: Three of family killed in road accident in Chhatarpur; three injured Bamitha police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Shrotriya said that the people involved in the accident were proceeding from Gwalior to Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur to attend a Holi event.

In a tragic accident, three people were killed and as many injured after their car hit a road divider in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Friday, a police official said. The deceased and injured persons, who have been admitted to a hospital in Gwalior, are related to each other, the official added.

"Amrish Solanki (44), his wife Geeta Solanki (40) and their daughter Devanshi Solanki (15) died instantly in the accident that took place near Basari, some 17 kilometres from the district headquarters, at 4:30pm. Amrish's younger brother Vikas Solanki (32), his wife Neha Solanki (26), and their daughter Geetali Solanki (12) sustained wounds," Bamitha police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Shrotriya said.

They were proceeding from Gwalior to Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur to attend a Holi event, the official said. It seems the driver fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle, he added.