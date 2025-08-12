MP: Thieves steal gold worth Rs 14 crore, Rs 5 lakh in cash during heist at Jabalpur bank The incident came weeks after burglars decamped with 10 kg gold and Rs 38 lakh cash from an SBI Bank branch in Andhra Pradesh. The incident happened in Thumukunta village in Sri Sathyasai district.

Jabalpur:

Five thieves escaped with 14.8 kg gold worth Rs 14 crore and Rs 5 lakh cash in a bold robbery at a small finance bank in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, PTI reported. Police said it took the miscreants less than 20 minutes to conduct the loot. The robbery took place on Monday morning at the bank’s Khitola branch, just after it had opened for the day. At the time, there was no security guard present, making it easier for the robbers to carry out the act, according to officials.

The robbers came on two motorcycles and entered the branch wearing helmets to dodge CCTV. They looted 14.875 kg gold kept in the locker and Rs 5 lakh cash within 18 minutes of entering the branch.

"The bank branch did not have a security guard. There were six staffers at the time of the incident.

The robbers entered the branch at 8.50 am and came out at 9.08 am. They fled on motorcycles. We have scanned CCTV cameras. They did not have weapons in their hands. One of the robbers had a firearm tucked under his belt," PTI quoted Jabalpur Range DGP, Atul Singh, as saying.

Police informed 45 minutes after incident

Singh said the police were informed about the incident 45 minutes later, following the discussions with top officials of the bank. "Had they informed us in time, the robbers would have been caught. Efforts were on to nab the accused," Singh added.

The bank started its day at 8 am instead of its usual opening time of 10.30 am due to the ongoing festive season, as per reports.

Robbers steal 10 kg gold, Rs 38 lakh cash from SBI branch in Andhra

The incident came weeks after burglars decamped with 10 kg gold and Rs 38 lakh cash from an SBI Bank branch in Andhra Pradesh. The incident happened in Thumukunta village in Sri Sathyasai district.

The thieves allegedly targeted the bank as there was no security guard suspected in the last four years. The miscreants are said to have stayed inside the bank for over two hours.