MP textbook corporation chief gets show-cause notice over 200-vehicle rally amid PM's austerity call

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office has issued a show-cause notice to newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation chairman Saubhagya Singh after he allegedly led a massive vehicle rally while assuming charge. Pending resolution of the matter, all his administrative and financial powers have been suspended with immediate effect.

According to the order issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the action was taken after media reports and digital social media content brought to its notice that Singh reached Bhopal to take charge with a convoy of nearly 200 vehicles from Ujjain on Tuesday.

Serious violation of austerity directions

The notice stated that the large-scale vehicle rally appeared to be a “direct and serious violation” of restraint-related directives and public austerity expectations.

The CM Office further observed that such an event not only amounted to a waste of national resources but also reflected disregard towards collective responsibility and PM Modi’s appeal aimed at reducing unnecessary fuel consumption and public extravagance.

Entry into corporation premises barred

Until Singh submits a written explanation and a final decision is taken by the competent authority, the state government has imposed multiple restrictions on him with immediate effect.

Under the order, he has been barred from:

Entering the offices or premises of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation

Using any corporation facility, vehicle, office infrastructure, or staff

Participating in or chairing meetings related to the corporation

Taking any administrative or financial decisions or signing official files

Issuing directions to employees or approving important orders

PM Modi’s appeal to citizens

Notably, several BJP-ruled states have reduced the size of ministerial convoys following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity amid global energy concerns linked to tensions in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister himself was recently seen travelling with a convoy of only two vehicles.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had also announced that his convoy would operate with the minimum number of vehicles required from a security perspective. He had also urged ministers and public representatives to reduce unnecessary vehicle usage and encouraged citizens to increasingly adopt public transport.

Besides, CMs of several other BJP ruled states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, have also announced similar measures after PM Modi’s appeal.