Saturday, August 03, 2024
     
MP: Four children killed, two injured after wall of house collapses in Rewa, CM expresses grief | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh: The children, from Sunrise Public School, were returning home when the incident occurred. Collector Pratibha Pal confirmed the deaths and the injuries, and local authorities have initiated debris removal and a thorough investigation.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Rewa Updated on: August 03, 2024 19:25 IST
Madhya Pradesh Rewa
Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Four children killed, two injured after wall of house collapses in Rewa.

Four children lost their lives and two individuals were injured after a wall of an abandoned building collapsed on them in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Saturday. The tragic incident occurred near a private school within the Garh police station limits, officials reported. The children, students of Sunrise Public School, were returning home when the wall collapsed, stated Inspector-General of Police, Rewa zone, Mahendra Singh Sikarwar. The victims were walking with a caretaker at the time of the collapse.

Immediate aftermath and injuries

Collector Pratibha Pal confirmed that four children were found dead when they were pulled from the debris. Additionally, a woman and another child sustained injuries and were referred to Rewa for further treatment.

Authorities respond and promise relief

The local administration immediately began clearing the debris, with assurances of a thorough investigation and prompt relief for the victims' families. Officials identified the deceased as Ankita Gupta (5), Manya Gupta (7), Siddharth Gupta (5), and Anuj Prajapati (5).

