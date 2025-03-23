MP: 2 labourers dead, 3 injured after under-construction building roof collapses in Jhabua As per the police, the building that collapsed was being constructed illegally and the incident occurred due to poor quality construction.

An under-construction cinema hall collapsed in Petlawad in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Sunday. Two labourers died in the incident and three got injured. The incident occurred at 1pm in Thandla Road area, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police (SP) Padma Vilochan Shukla said.

Building was being constructed illegally

Tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal said the cinema hall was being constructed illegally without civic permission. "The incident occurred due to poor quality construction. Legal action will be taken after a probe. The kin of the deceased as well as the injured will get financial assistance from the government," he said. "Labourers Lala Somla (35) and Prakash Prajapat (42) were killed in the incident. The three injured persons have been hospitalised," he added.

Under-construction highway collapse in UP

Two labourers were injured after a pillar of the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun highway collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Sunday, police said. The two labourers sustained injuries in their legs when a pillar, which was being shifted from to another using a machine, fell, Deoband Circle Officer Ravikant Parashar told PTI.

The pillar might have slipped while being shifted, he said, adding that one of the labourers has fractured his leg. "According to the NHAI officials, no one is trapped under the pillar but even then we are check it," he said.

Telangana tunnel collapse

The search operation to locate seven persons trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel here was underway at a rapid pace on Sunday, officials said. The process of dewatering and removal of soil was going on continuously at the 'D1, D2' spots identified for possible human presence, they added. The broken parts of the huge Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) which were obstructing excavation at the 'D1, D2' spots were being removed, an official statement said.

The muck inside the tunnel was being removed using water jet and soil was being shifted out using excavators and a conveyor belt, it said.

(PTI inputs)