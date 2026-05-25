MP infidelity tragedy: Man dies by suicide after killing wife over affair; alleged lover also ends life

Indore:

A domestic dispute linked to an alleged extramarital relationship ended in tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, where three people lost their lives within a span of hours, police said on Monday.

According to officials, a 34-year-old man allegedly killed his wife at their residence in the Hira Nagar area of Indore on Sunday before taking his own life by consuming poison. The couple’s deaths were later followed by the suicide of the woman’s alleged lover in neighbouring Khandwa district.

Police recover suicide note

During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note from the house. In the note, the husband accused a man from Pithampur of having a relationship with his wife. He alleged that the man had influenced her, developed physical relations with her and threatened to upload her private photographs on social media.

The note also claimed that the husband had repeatedly requested the man to end contact with his wife, but the alleged relationship continued despite his objections.

The situation escalated further when news of the couple's deaths reached the alleged lover on Sunday. Distressed by the developments, the man fled to his ancestral village located in the Khandwa district.

Sushil Patel, the officer in charge of the Hira Nagar police station, cited by PTI, stated that upon reaching his village, the man also ingested poison. He was quickly taken to the Khandwa district hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Probe launched

Local police have registered cases regarding the incidents and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to establish the exact timeline and factors leading to the three fatalities.

Women killed in dowry-related harassment

Earlier, a 28-year-old woman, recently married, was discovered dead inside a storage bed in a rented room in Delhi’s Nabi Karim area, police said. Her husband, who has been untraceable since the incident, is being considered the primary suspect.

According to police, the case surfaced on the night of May 8 when the landlord alerted authorities after noticing a strong foul odor coming from one of the rooms in the Laxmanpuri locality. Upon inspection, officers found the woman’s body concealed inside the bed box. The investigation is ongoing.

The woman’s father has accused victim’s husband and the latter’s brother of dowry-related harassment.

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