MP govt orders to incorporate books authored by RSS leaders into curriculum of colleges

RSS-linked books to be incorporated into curriculum of MP colleges

Bharatiya Janata Party-led Madhya Pradesh government issued a directive regarding incorporating books authored by leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) into the curriculum of colleges across the state. The government made it mandatory for MP colleges to incorporate such books.

Books written by Suresh Soni, Dinanath Batra, D Atul Kothari, Devendra Rao Deshmukh, and Sandeep Waslekar will be incorporated into the curriculum. A total of 88 books are included in the list. The Higher Education Department ordered officials to buy these books.

NCERT dropping Preamble from textbooks row

The development comes days after controversy around NCERT textbooks. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 6 dubbed the allegation that the Preamble to the Constitution has been removed from NCERT textbooks as baseless. The Union Minister alleged that the Congress is using the subject to pursue its "politics of lies", which shows the opposition party's disgusting mentality.

Alleging that the Congress has always hated India's development and education system, Pradhan said those who are playing with the future of children and calling the Indian education system rubbish should try to know the truth before spreading lies.

The comments from the education minister came amid reports claiming that the Preamble to the Constitution has been dropped from certain National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks.

Ranjana Arora, Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies and Development at the NCERT, had clarified that the allegation was not true.

"The allegation that the Preamble to the Constitution has been removed from NCERT textbooks has no basis. For the first time, under the National Education Policy, the NCERT has given due importance and respect to various aspects of the Indian Constitution -- Preamble, fundamental duties, fundamental rights, national anthem -- in the textbooks.

