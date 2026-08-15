MP govt bans sales of subsidised fertilisers, farmers express concern as Kharif crops will be affected

Bhopal:

A complete ban on fertiliser sales has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh right in the middle of the Kharif season. Effective from 7 PM on August 14, this order will remain in force until further instructions, causing anxiety among approximately 8.2 million (82 lakh) farmers in the state. Paddy-growing farmers are expected to bear the brunt of the fertiliser shortage.

Why did MP govt ban sales of subsidised fertilisers?

According to the Agriculture Department, this step was taken to conduct a physical verification (reconciliation) between the data recorded on the Government of India's iFMS portal and the actual stock available with dealers. The restriction has been implemented simultaneously across all distribution centers in the state, including those of the Marketing Federation, cooperative societies, MP Agro, and all private fertiliser dealers.

This decision, coming right after recent agitations, sparked significant outrage and apprehension among farmer organisations as there is a direct risk that Kharif crop yields will be adversely affected due to the unavailability of fertiliser at this critical juncture.

Govt has not issued instructions regarding resuming sales of fertilisers

The government has not issued clear instructions regarding a date for resuming sales or any alternative distribution arrangements. The suspension of sales has also significantly increased the risk of illegal market entry and black marketing of fertilisers.

The order applies to centres run by the Marketing Federation, cooperative societies, MP Agro, and private fertiliser dealers. The ban was imposed to facilitate the reconciliation of stock recorded on the Government of India's iFMS portal with the actual stock held by dealers.

PM Modi says govt ensures availability of fertilisers to farmers at cheaper rates

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at Red Fort said the government has ensured the availability of urea and DAP -- the two most widely used fertilisers -- to farmers at cheaper rates despite a spike in global prices triggered by geopolitical tensions.



He said this while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi said the government has worked with the mantra of "Nagrik Devo Bhava" (May the citizen be treated as God), taking one step after another despite global headwinds.



Highlighting that global disruptions have affected every country, including India, the prime minister said the government had ensured the availability of urea and Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) even as international prices surged.



He stated that the global price of urea touched Rs 3,000 per bag, but we did not let farmers bear this burden and added that the government is absorbing the cost. Urea that costs Rs 3,000 per bag globally is being given to our farmers at Rs 300 per bag. PM Modi also reiterated the need to reduce import dependence and achieve self-reliance as part of the goal of a Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.

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