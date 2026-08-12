MP govt bans analogue paneer, CM Mohan Yadav says state will promote natural milk-based products

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced a complete ban on analogue paneer in in the state, saying the state would instead promote natural milk-based products and increase dairy production. After Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, now Madhya Pradesh became the fourth state to completely ban analogue paneer.

The chief minister told the reporters that the state decided to ban analogue paneer in Madhya Pradesh after other states in the country have also imposed restrictions on it. He added that the state has natural milk products here and will make natural paneer. He further stated that Madhya Pradesh was moving ahead with plans to increase milk production and would not encourage the sale of analogue paneer.

What is analogue paneer and how it is different from conventional ones

It should be noted that the analogue paneer resembles conventional paneer but is not made entirely from milk. Milk components in it can be partly or completely substituted with vegetable fats, proteins and other ingredients, substantially reducing production costs.

In the meantime, Public Health and Medical Education Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel said the decision was taken on the chief minister’s directions. He also stated that various reports emerged that analogue paneer was being diverted to Madhya Pradesh after neighbouring states imposed restrictions on its sale.

Patel also added that the state Food Department was conducting continuous enforcement under the 'Shuddh Ke Liye Yudh' (War for Purity) campaign launched under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav.

Department was keeping a close watch on adulterated mawa: Govt

With major festivals such as Raksha Bandhan approaching, the minister said the department was keeping a close watch on adulterated mawa and other food products to ensure that people have access to pure and safe food.

When asked about action against those who continue to sell analogue paneer after the ban comes into effect, Patel said the products would be seized and destroyed and strict legal action would be taken against those involved.

The food safety authorities expressed concerns as there is the possibility of the cheaper substitute being passed off as genuine paneer without consumers being adequately informed about its composition as ordinary consumers often find it difficult to distinguish between the two products.

Maharashtra, other states ban analogue paneer

Prior to Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra had also prohibited the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of analogue or artificial paneer, and ahead of that the Chhattisgarh government had also restricted non-standard dairy analogue paneer, cream and butter products.

It is worth mentioning that there are FSSAI directions regarding the manufacture and sale of analogue paneer, but they are not properly followed, resulting in inappropriate and inedible food substances being used to make analog paneer, which adversely affects the health of our citizens.

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What analogue paneer does to your body? Doctor explains after Maharashtra's ban