MP: Four persons, including three women killed, 1 injured in collision of two trucks in Umaria

Four persons were killed in a collision between two trucks in Umaria district of eastern Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The police said three women and a man have lost their lives, while a person was injured in the road accident.
The collision of the two vehicles took place around 7.30 am on National Highway 43, near an eatery in Pali area, about 38 km from the district headquarters.
Head-on collision
One of the trucks was on its way to Umaria from Shahdol, while the other truck was heading in the opposite direction.
While three women in the Umaria-bound truck died on the spot, a man travelling in the other vehicle died at the district hospital, Pali police station house officer Madan Lal Marabi said.
Both trucks were traveling at high speeds when the collision took place. Efforts were on to identify the victims, the police officer said.
