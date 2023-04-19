MP: Loco pilot dead, 2 injured after two goods trains collide near Singhpur railway station | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The accident was so severe that the one of locomotives caught fire.

Madhya Pradesh rail accident: One loco driver died and his two associates got injured after two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The collision was so intense that the engines of the trains caught fire and coaches overturned. Two railway workers were feared trapped under the coaches.

According to the information received, the goods trains collided with each other 10 km before Shahdol on the Bilaspur to Katni railway route. The train caught fire after the head-on collision. The accident was so severe that the engine of another train climbed on top of one engine.

Accident happened at 6.30 am

The accident was reported to have taken place at 6:30 am Top railway officials are present at the spot. After the accident, the operation of all trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route has been affected. Officials said that the rescue operation is currently underway.

South East Central Railway issued bulletin on the derailment of 09 wagons including the engine after the signal overshoot of a coal-loaded goods train at Singhpur station on Bilaspur-Katni section of South East Central Railway this morning, rail operations on all three lines up, down and middle on this route were halted. Railways authority issued helpline number- 1072.

Rail operations have been affected on this route

Canceled trains

1. Train number 08740 Bilaspur-Shahdol MEMU running from Bilaspur to Shahdol will remain canceled today, April 19, 2023.

2. Train number 08749 Shahdol-Ambikapur MEMU running from Shahdol to Ambikapur will remain canceled today, April 19, 2023.

3. Train number 08758 Ambikapur-Anuppur MEMU running from Ambikapur to Anuppur will remain canceled today, April 19, 2023.

4. Train number 08759 Anuppur-Manendragarh MEMU running from Anuppur to Manendragarh will remain canceled today, April 19, 2023

5. Train number 08757 Manendragarh-Ambikapur MEMU running from Manendragarh to Ambikapur will remain canceled on 20 April 2023.

6. Train number 08750 Ambikapur-Shahdol MEMU running from Ambikapur to Shahdol will remain canceled on 20 April 2023.

7. Train number 08739 Shahdol-Bilaspur MEMU running from Shahdol to Bilaspur will remain canceled today, April 19, 2023.

8. Train number 18576 Ambikapur-Shahdol running from Ambikapur to Shahdol will remain canceled today, April 19, 2023.

9. Train number 18755 Shahdol-Ambikapur MEMU running from Shahdol to Ambikapur will remain canceled today, April 19, 2023.

10. Train number 18234 Bilaspur-Indore Narmada Express running from Bilaspur to Indore will remain canceled today, April 19, 2023. Rescheduled trains 1. Train number 20847 Durg – Udhampur Express leaving Durg will be delayed by 2 hours today.]

Trains canceled before the destination

1. Train No. 08747 Bilaspur – Katni is canceled at Pendra Road.

2. Train No. 11266 Ambikapur – Jabalpur is canceled at Bijuri.

3. Train No. 11265 Jabalpur – Ambikapur is canceled in Jabalpur division.

(Report by Vishal Khandewal)