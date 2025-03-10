Advertisement
  3. Encounter breaks out in Kanha National Park, one Naxal killed as search operations underway

Encounter breaks out in Kanha National Park, one Naxal killed as search operations underway

The fire exchange took place between a team of police personnel and 18 to 20 Naxalites. A search operation is currently underway.

Image used for representational purposes. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu
Published: , Updated:

One Naxal member died in an encounter between police and Naxalites in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha National Park in Mandla on Monday, officials said. The fire exchange took place between a team of police personnel and 18 to 20 Naxalites. A search operation is currently underway. 

 "On information about the presence of a naxal, teams of Police and security personnel had gone into the forest, where an exchange of fire took place with 18-20 naxals. Following this, the body of a naxal was recovered. Two supporters of the naxals have been arrested. Search operation is underway."

