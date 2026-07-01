MP CM Mohan Yadav plants paddy with farmers in Seoni, announces projects worth over Rs 494 crore

Seoni:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav struck a chord with farmers during his visit to Seoni district on Tuesday, where he participated in paddy transplantation, shared a meal in the fields and interacted with cultivators. The chief minister's simple gestures drew appreciation from local residents, who were seen engaging with him during the visit.

During the visit, Yadav attended the Dhan Mahotsav in Seoni, distributed bonuses to kodo-kutki (millet) farmers and announced development projects worth more than Rs 494 crore for the district. He inaugurated 586 development works worth Rs 349.33 crore and laid the foundation stones for 43 projects costing Rs 144.8 crore.

He also visited an exhibition, performed Kanya Pujan, and announced several new projects, including a four-lane road connecting Balaghat and Seoni, a government college and a stadium in Seoni's Chhapara block.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh's paddy crop had received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Welfare schemes for farmers

He added that under the Rani Durgavati Shri Anna Protsahan Yojana, the state government had transferred Rs 282.99 crore as bonuses to 3,941 millet farmers at the rate of Rs 1,000 per quintal. He said the government was providing both the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and an additional bonus to producers of Shri Anna (millets) and had, for the first time, launched a state-level procurement drive for kodo-kutki.

Yadav also announced that under the Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) 2.0 Scheme, financial assistance worth Rs 365 crore had been transferred through a single click to 16,754 labourers' families via the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

Highlighting the state's welfare initiatives, the chief minister said previous governments had failed to introduce a comprehensive social security scheme like Sambal. He said the scheme provides Rs 4 lakh to the families of workers who die in accidents, Rs 2 lakh in cases of natural death and Rs 1 lakh for disability.

He added that eligible labourers' families are also covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Yadav said the state government was working for the welfare of the poor, deprived and marginalised sections of society.

Survey for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries

He said a survey was underway to identify all eligible beneficiaries who had been left out of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana so that they could be provided housing. Reiterating the day's announcements, he said development works worth Rs 349.33 crore had been inaugurated in Seoni, while foundation stones had been laid for projects worth Rs 144.8 crore.

The chief minister also highlighted the growing importance of millets, noting that crops such as kodo-kutki, jowar, bajra and maize were once considered "poor man's crops" but had gained recognition under Prime Minister Modi's Shri Anna campaign.

He said the state had begun procuring millets from last year and was working on their branding, packaging and marketing. He added that Dindori's Sitahi Kutki, Nagdaman Kutki and Baigani Arhar had received GI tags. Referring to the monsoon, Yadav said the impact of El Niño could result in below-normal rainfall this year and advised farmers to diversify their crops, including cultivating millets.

He further announced that the Madhya Pradesh government would introduce the Bhavantar Yojana for paddy farmers on the lines of the existing scheme for soybean growers.

Under the proposed scheme, the government will compensate paddy farmers for the difference between the MSP and the market price. "Our government is working towards value addition from the farm to the market," the chief minister said.