MP: Seven killed, six injured after truck hits taxi from behind in Chhatarpur

In a horrific road accident, seven people lost their lives while more than 6 people were seriously injured after a truck hit a taxi from behind in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. The accident occurred on the NH-39 highway near Kadari. The deceased also include children and the death count is likely to increase.

As per the information received, the taxi that met with the accident was registered on the Uttar Pradesh number. It was going from Chhatarpur railway station to Bageshwar Dham when the truck registered on Punjab number hit it from behind. After getting the information, police reached the spot and initiated rescue work. It also started a search for the details of the truck.

The taxi was travelling with four times more passengers than its sitting capacity. The accident happened in the early hours of Tuesday at around 5 am. The nearby people reached the accident site took the injured out from the taxi and rushed them to the district hospital Chhatarpur with the help of 108 ambulance service. Meanwhile, the police took custody of the bodies of the deceased. As the investigation is underway, police are identifying the deceased.

Three killed in road accident in Neemuch

Earlier on August 17, three people were killed and at least five others were injured after three vehicles, including a police car, collided with each other in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district. According to an official the incident occurred on the Neemuch-Chittorgarh road. Speaking about the accident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Neemuch Ankit Jaiswal said that a police vehicle, a pickup, and a truck were involved in this accident.

SP Jaiswal said the pickup and police vehicle were stationary when a truck rammed into the pickup vehicle, which further hit the police vehicle, SP Jaiswal said. The truck bore a Haryana registration number. The impact of the hit was so strong that the police vehicle overturned. The driver fled the accident site soon after the collision.

(Reported by Prem Gupta)

