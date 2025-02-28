MP: Agitated over denial of Holi celebrations, four students at Indore college held 150 hostage, expelled As per the college authorities, expelled students locked the teachers and principal of the college in a hall. They even cut off the power supply in there.

Madhya Pradesh's prestigious college- Government Holkar Science College- expelled four student leaders as they held 150 people hostage in the premises. As per the top officials, these students were found guilty of holding 150 people, including the female principal and professors, hostage for denial of permission to a Holi programme on the campus. These students were planning a Holi event without permission of the college authorities.

Students closed the door of Yashwant hall

Students were protesting after the Holi celebration posters were removed by the college authorities. They closed the door of the Yashwant Hall from outside and its power supply was also cut off on February 24. The investigation report termed this act as a serious indiscipline and recommended strict action against the four student leaders.

When the student leaders closed the door of the college's Yashwant Hall from outside, a meeting of about 150 people was going on inside it, officials said. The principal was also present at this meeting along with professors and other staff of the college, and the people present in the hall were trapped in it for about half-an-hour due to a heavy uproar of the students.

Students are asked to collect their TCs

Principal of the college, Anamika Jain, said the disciplinary committee of the institute has expelled four student leaders in connection with the incident and they have been asked to collect their transfer certificates. In the investigation conducted by the district administration, all four student leaders were found guilty of gross indiscipline, she said.

Students put up the Holi celebration posters

Students had planned to organize the 'Holkar Ka Holi Fest' event with an entry fee of Rs 150 on March 7, featuring DJ performances and a 'rain dance', sponsored by a coaching class for civil services examinations. Even though the college administration denied permission to the event, the students went ahead and put up posters on the campus advertising the same.

Citing the administration's investigation report, officials said, "The students had put up posters on February 23, announcing a Holi event at the college on March 7 without the permission of the principal." These posters were removed on the instructions of the college head.

(PTI inputs)