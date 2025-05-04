MP: 3-year-old dies after parents initiate Jain 'Santhara' ritual, triggering legal and ethical uproar 'Santhara,' or Sallekhana, is a centuries-old Jain tradition regarded by its followers as a sacred exit - an act of supreme renunciation taken consciously when death is imminent and the body fails to support spiritual pursuit.

Indore:

A three-year-old girl suffering from a terminal brain tumour died in Indore after being administered ‘Santhara’ — the Jain religious ritual of voluntary fasting unto death — sparking outrage and legal concerns over religious freedoms versus child rights.

Viyana Jain, the only child of IT professionals Piyush and Varsha Jain, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in December 2024. Despite undergoing surgery and treatment in Mumbai, her health deteriorated rapidly by March 2025. On March 21, the family sought spiritual solace from Jain monk Rajesh Muni Maharaj in Indore. According to the parents, the monk advised that Viyana’s end was near and suggested the sacred vow of Santhara. The parents agreed. Ten minutes after the ritual was performed, Viyana passed away.

“We didn’t go with the intention of Santhara, but when Maharaj ji saw her suffering, he advised it. Everyone in the family consented,” said Piyush Jain. Her mother, Varsha, recalled, “It was an incredibly painful decision. But watching her suffer was unbearable.”

The incident came to light after the Golden Book of World Records issued a certificate declaring Viyana as the “youngest person in the world” to take the Santhara vow.

However, the case has raised significant legal and ethical questions. Legal experts argue that a minor cannot comprehend the implications of death, and such decisions lie outside even parental authority. “Religious freedom under Article 25 does not override a child’s fundamental right to life,” said Supreme Court advocate Ritesh Agarwal.

‘Santhara’ — also known as Sallekhana — is an ancient Jain practice involving a voluntary, gradual renunciation of food and water when death is imminent. While followers regard it as a spiritual act of detachment, critics equate it with suicide.

In 2015, the Rajasthan High Court ruled the practice illegal, categorising it as an abetment to suicide. The decision was later made by the Supreme Court, but the ruling did not consider cases involving minors.

Notably, Indore Police say they were unaware of the incident. “No one informed the police or local administration,” confirmed Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya.

As debates around religious freedoms and child rights reignite, the tragic death of Viyana Jain underscores a pressing need to examine how faith, law, and ethics intersect — especially when minors are involved.

(PTI inputs)