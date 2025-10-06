MP: 2 killed, several injured as Durga Idol procession vehicle hits high-tension wire in Jabalpur The victims, identified as Chintu Vishwakarma (38) and Akhilesh Patel (48), were riding on the vehicle at the time of the mishap, a police official confirmed. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Jabalpur:

As many as two persons were killed after a vehicle carrying an idol of Goddess Durga came into contact with a high-tension power line in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. The incident took place on Sunday night in the Gaura Bazar area of the city.

More than 30 persons were injured in the mishap.

As per PTI, citing Additional Superintendent of Police Anjana Tiwari, a pipe on the truck carrying the idol touched the high-tension line, which resulted in the flow of current in the vehicle.

33 admitted in hospital, says doctor

An on duty doctor, Nitin Yadav, said 33 persons were brought to the hospital, who were undergoing treatment into various wards, including the ICU.

The victims, identified as Chintu Vishwakarma (38) and Akhilesh Patel (48), were riding on the vehicle at the time of the mishap, a police official confirmed.

Probe launched

After learning about the incident, State Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, local MLA Ashok Rohani, District Collector Raghvendra Singh and Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay visited the hospital to assess the situation and extend support. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

11 killed after tractor carrying devotees falls in pond

Earlier on Thursday, 11 persons were killed after a tractor-trolley plunged into a lake in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa when several devotees were going to immerse idols of Goddess Durga after Navratri celebrations.

The tragedy took place in the Pandhana area, said Inspector General of Police (Indore rural range) Anurag.

Around 30 to 32 people were on the trolley when the mishap occurred. Several individuals sustained injuries in the incident. A comprehensive rescue operation was launched by the police, SDRF, NDRF, and Home Guard teams to recover the bodies and rescue the survivors.

PM Narendra Modi and CM Mohan Yadav expressed their anguish over the incident and announced ex-gratia for the family of the deceased.