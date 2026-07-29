Madhya Pradesh government reaches out to farmers, ministerial panel to seek key suggestions

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to hold a crucial round of discussions with farmer organisations on Wednesday as the committee constituted by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav begins consultations on issues concerning the farming community. The meeting aims to gather suggestions from farmer representatives and deliberate on their demands before recommending policy measures to the state government. The committee will interact with representatives of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and several farmer organisations as part of the government's broader initiative to strengthen dialogue with the agricultural community.

Who all are part of the committee?

The committee has been constituted by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav to facilitate discussions on various issues affecting farmers and to recommend practical solutions. It comprises Agriculture Minister Aendal Singh Kansana, Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, Minister Krishna Gaur, Minister Vishvas Sarang and MLA Rameshwar Sharma. The ministers and officials are expected to hold detailed deliberations with farmer leaders to understand their concerns and gather suggestions for future policy decisions.

Focus on farmers' demands and policy solutions

According to the state government, the primary objective of the meeting is to discuss the demands raised by farmer organisations in detail and seek recommendations that could help shape future decisions in the interest of farmers. The discussions are also expected to explore measures aimed at addressing long-standing issues faced by cultivators while promoting the overall development of the agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh.

CM reiterates government's commitment to farmers

Chief Minister Yadav said the state government remains fully committed to the welfare of farmers and has declared the current year as the "Farmer Welfare Year". "We are observing this year as 'Farmer Welfare Year' for the welfare of farmers. We have constituted a committee to resolve issues related to farmers. The committee, along with government officials, will hold discussions with farmers. The government is committed to improving the lives of farmers and stands firmly with them. Everyone must also ensure that the general public does not face inconvenience. We hope that a solution will emerge soon through dialogue with farmer organisations," the Chief Minister added.

Dialogue expected to pave the way for consensus

The meeting is being seen as part of the Madhya Pradesh government's continued efforts to maintain direct communication with farmers and address their concerns through consultation rather than confrontation. Officials expect the interaction to help build consensus on key agricultural issues and contribute to policy decisions aimed at strengthening the state's farming sector.

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