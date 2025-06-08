Mohan Yadav's, Madhya Pradesh CM, younger son Abhimanyu gets engaged to Dr Ishita in Bhopal Dr Abhimanyu Yadav (MS) is the youngest son of CM Dr Mohan Yadav. His elder brother and sister are already married. His fiancée, Dr Ishita, holds an MBBS degree and is also from the medical field.

Bhopal:

The engagement ceremony of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s younger son, Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, with Dr Ishita, daughter of Dinesh Yadav (Patel) from Selda village in Khargone district, was held on Sunday (June 8) at the Chief Minister’s residence in MP's Bhopal. The intimate event was attended by close relatives and family members from both sides of the family. The ceremony began with a traditional religious ritual (puja), followed by the couple exchanging rings and offering each other good wishes for their new journey together.

Dr Abhimanyu Yadav (MS) is the youngest son of CM Dr Mohan Yadav. His elder brother and sister are already married. His fiancée, Dr Ishita, holds an MBBS degree and is also from the medical field.

Several ministers, senior government officials, and BJP leaders attended the ceremony at the CM House to extend their blessings and best wishes to the couple. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav shared the joyful news on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), writing, “With the divine blessings of Baba Mahakal, Lord Gopal Krishna, and the grace of my revered parents, the engagement of my beloved son Dr. Abhimanyu Yadav with Dr. Ishita Yadav, daughter of Shri Dinesh Yadav of Khargone, has been solemnised.

On this sacred and auspicious occasion, we received blessings from elders and warm wishes from loved ones. Heartfelt gratitude and regards to all.”