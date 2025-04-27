Mohan Yadav inaugurates 'MP Tech Growth Conclave 2025' in Indore, industrialists hail MP CM's vision | Video CM Mohan Yadav also released the guidelines for four new technology policies of the state- the GCC policy, drone policy, semiconductor policy, and AVGC-XR policy. These forward-looking policies aim to boost innovation, research, and manufacturing, unlocking regional technological potential.

Indore:

In a big step towards establishing Madhya Pradesh as a hub of technology and digital innovation, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday (April 27) inaugurated the 'MP Tech Growth Conclave 2025'. The conclave took place in MP's Indore at the Brilliant Convention Centre today, where several industrialists and businessmen marked their presence. The conclave emerged as a golden investment opportunity for technology leaders from India and around the world.

India stands in a different position 'globally' in today's time: CM Yadav

MP govt creates 'positive environment' for industrialists

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are now in a position that was once hard to imagine. CM Yadav said, "In just 11 years, there has been a transformative change in every sector. Today, our country stands in a completely different position globally. We have focused on industries and employment. We have even brought industries to smaller cities like Sagar and Rewa. We want to make MP a powerhouse for electronic production, where companies involved in mobile and semiconductor manufacturing will invest.

Siddharth Sethi, CEO of InfoBeans Technologies, said that a positive environment is essential to fulfill dreams. "The state government has created such a positive atmosphere for industrialists. We have 1,500 engineers working with us. InfoBeans roots are in Indore, and they will remain here in Madhya Pradesh. MP government has played a major role in the company’s achievements. Today, the Crystal IT Park in Indore is a matter of pride for all of Madhya Pradesh. Our new investment will directly employ 6,000 people and indirectly benefit or employ around 20,000 individuals. I thank the Chief Minister for this," Infobeans Technologies CEO said.

At the 'MP Tech Growth Conclave 2025', CM Mohan Yadav announced several initiatives.

Digital foundation laying ceremonies details-

Barwai IT Park, Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacted with Rajiv Trivedi to learn about the company’s future plans and congratulated him. The company will build a data centre on 5 acres of land at a cost of Rs 500 crore. Facilities like AI and e-commerce will be expanded. Panchsheel IT Park Groundbreaking ceremony: CM Mohan Yadav spoke with Mohit to understand the IT potential. The company will invest Rs 1,000 crore and provide employment to 10,000 people. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also laid the foundation stone of Drishti IITI, Indore.

Know more about 'MP Tech Growth Conclave'

The 'MP Tech Growth Conclave' was Madhya Pradesh's first fully sector-based technology conclave, which served as a platform to bring the recent GIS-Bhopal investment proposals into reality. Over 300 leading industry experts, entrepreneurs, policy makers, and investors - including representatives from global tech giants attended the programme.