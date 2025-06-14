Meghalaya honeymoon case: Sonam Raghuvanshi stayed in Indore after Raja’s murder, surrendered after 16 days Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: There were no CCTV cameras installed in the building at the time the flat was rented, as construction was still underway. Surveillance systems were installed only five days before the recent revelations.

Indore:

Following the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, in Meghalaya's Shillong on May 23 (Friday), Sonam Raghuvanshi did not go underground or flee the country as initially suspected. Instead, new revelations confirm that she travelled to Indore on May 26 (Monday) and stayed there for nine days before surrendering in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

Sources reveal that Sonam stayed at a ground-floor flat in a newly constructed three-story building in the Heera Bagh Colony, located near Dewas Naka in MP's Indore. The flat had been rented by murder accused Vishal Chauhan, who had reached an agreement with the building owner, Shilom James, on May 30 (Friday). Sonam had reportedly asked Raja to find a furnished flat with a television.

According to James, Vishal introduced himself as an interior designer who had been evicted from his previous accommodation. After providing documents and undergoing police verification, he paid an advance of Rs 51,000 based on a monthly rent of Rs 17,000.

Notably, there were no CCTV cameras installed in the building at the time the flat was rented, as construction was still underway. Surveillance systems were installed only five days before the recent revelations.

All accused resumed their routine lifestyle to avoid police suspicion

After the murder on May 23, all three key accused- Vishal, Akash, and Anand- travelled from Shillong to Indore on May 24. They resumed a routine lifestyle to avoid suspicion. Sonam arrived two days later and joined them in the same flat.

During their stay, Raja, who was still active on digital platforms, ordered groceries worth around Rs 7,000 online for Sonam. Investigators believe this was part of a cover to maintain normalcy and delay suspicion.

Eventually, on the night between June 7 and 8, Sonam left Indore in a taxi heading to Varanasi. From there, she took a bus to Ghazipur, where she surrendered to authorities in the early hours between June 8 and 9. This development closes a key gap in the timeline following Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder and raises new questions about the extent of premeditation and coordination among the accused.

