MP: PMO, CM Mohan Yadav announce Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of 12 deceased in Mandsaur accident The devastating incident occurred on Sunday (April 27) when a speeding van lost control and plunged into a well after colliding with a bike. Among the 12 who lost their lives were the biker and a person who had rushed to help during the chaos, according to police officials.

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident in Mandsaur district that claimed 12 lives. In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased. The devastating incident occurred on Sunday (April 27) when a speeding van lost control and plunged into a well after colliding with a bike. Among the 12 who lost their lives were the biker and a person who had rushed to help during the chaos, according to police officials.

CM Yadav stated that financial aid from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund would also include Rs 1 lakh each for those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 each for those who sustained minor injuries. "Sad news has been received about the untimely death of twelve people due to a car falling into a deep well in a horrific road accident in Narayangarh police station area of Mandsaur district," Yadav stated.

The local administration carried out rescue operations, and the injured were admitted to the nearest hospital, CM Yadav wrote on X. "I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant peace to the souls. In this hour of grief, I pray that the family members find the strength to bear this immense loss. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added. Earlier, speaking to the media, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Anand said that there were a total of 14 people in the van. "Four people were successfully rescued from the well, but unfortunately, 12 people lost their lives, 11 in the well and one on the road," he added.

PMO announces ex-gratia

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of each of the 12 people who lost their lives. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted on X that PM Modi had offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the swift recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 was also announced for those who got injured. The post of the PMO read, " Saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

How did the accident occur?

The van (Eco car), which was travelling at high speed, first struck the bike, injuring the rider, and then plunged into a nearby well in the village of Chakariya, located under the limits of Narayangarh police station area. The well was not equipped with a boundary wall, and the vehicle fell directly into it.

The car was carrying 14 people, and after the fall, an LPG gas leak occurred, which led to a life-threatening environment for those trapped inside the vehicle. The gas leak caused suffocation, and the passengers in the car began to struggle for breath. The situation became even more tragic when a local man rushed to help and jumped into the well to rescue the victims but succumbed to the gas leak and died.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: Tragic road accident in Mandsaur claims 12 lives, PM Modi condoles | Video