Man drives car onto platform at Gwalior railway station, causes panic and endangers lives | Video The sight caused confusion and panic among passengers, but Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel quickly took the driver in their custody and moved the vehicle out.

Gwalior:

In a shocking and unusual incident at Gwalior Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh, a young man drove his car onto Platform No. 1 and parked it dangerously close to a stationary train, sparking panic among passengers and railway staff. The incident took place on Wednesday night when the Lucknow-New Delhi Intercity Express was stationed at the platform.

According to reports, the driver, identified as Nitin Singh Rathore from Adityapuram, brought a white car directly onto the platform and parked it beside the train. The unexpected presence of a vehicle on the railway platform caused an immediate stir and alarm. Several witnesses recorded the incident on video, which quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

The railway police were promptly alerted to the situation. Officers rushed to Platform No. 1 and swiftly removed the car from the premises to prevent any potential accidents or disruption of train operations. The driver, Nitin Singh Rathore, was taken into custody by the authorities.

It was revealed that Rathore was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. His reckless act not only put the lives of the passengers traveling on the train at risk but also endangered numerous people waiting on the platform. The platform was crowded, and if the car had been moving at higher speed, it could have resulted in a major disaster.

Railway officials have condemned the act and emphasiSed the dangers posed by such irresponsible behavior. Rathore’s vehicle was impounded, and he was slapped with a hefty fine. While he was initially detained by the railway police, he was later released on bail.

This incident has raised serious concerns about security and safety at railway stations, highlighting the need for stricter monitoring and preventive measures to avoid similar occurrences in the future. Authorities have assured that they will take necessary steps to strengthen safety protocols to protect passengers and maintain order at railway premises.

The viral video and the dramatic nature of the event have prompted many to call for increased vigilance and awareness about railway safety norms among the public. The railway police continue their investigation and are taking necessary action to prevent such dangerous incidents going forward.