Mahakumbh: MP CM Mohan Yadav directs officials to facilitate devotees stuck in roadblock due to huge influx

Ahead of the Maghi Purnima, many devotees are heading to Prayagraj Mahakumbh. People from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are heading to cross the state border through MP's Rewa which led to massive jams and the closure of the road from Rewa's Chak Ghat to Jabalpur, Katni, Seori districts.

Bhopal Published : Feb 10, 2025 7:43 IST, Updated : Feb 10, 2025 7:46 IST
Mahakumbh Mela 2025
Image Source : PTI/FILE MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday directed the district administration and officials to facilitate the pilgrims who have been struck on their way to Prayagraj Mahakumbh due to the roadblocks at various places including in Katni, Maihar and Rewa among others.  

In a post on X, CM Yadav said, "A large number of devotees from the state and other states going to attend Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025 have blocked the road from Chak Ghat (Rewa) to Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni districts due to which traffic has been affected, most of the vehicles also include elderly people, women and children."

"All the officials from the district administration to the urban bodies in this area have been directed with immediate effect to make arrangements for basic amenities like food, water, proper accommodation, toilets and other civic amenities for all the affected people including the devotees,' he added.

Furthermore, he also directed the public representatives to step in to support the efforts of administration in facilitating the pilgrims. Meanwhile, he urged devotees to cooperate with the officials. He added, "My humble request to all devotees is that you should also cooperate with the administration in making smooth traffic arrangements, along with this all the public representatives in this area should also cooperate with the administration in making arrangements."

Over 42 crore take holy dip so far

Earlier on Sunday, around 84.29 lakh devotees took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. So far over 42 crore people have taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence of the sacred River Ganga, Yamuna and mystic Saraswati.

