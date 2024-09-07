Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK. Madhya Pradesh: Five members of family injured in wolf attack in Khandwa.

Madhya Pradesh wolf attack: At least five members of a family in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district were attacked by a wolf on Friday (September 6), a senior police official said. The incident took place at around 2:30 am in Malgaon village in tribal-dominated Khalwa tehsil, nearly 20 km from the district headquarters, Harsud Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Sandeep Vaskale told media.

"After the family started screaming, neighbours and others arrived and chased away the wolf. A woman has sustained wounds on her hands while four men have been bitten on the hands. They are being treated in Khandwa Medical College Hospital," the SDOP said.

Khandwa Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Rakesh Damor, told media that the injured have been given rabies shots and medicines.

It was not known if the wolf has been captured. "The wild animal has not been rescued as yet. Efforts are on to trace the animal. It is one animal (and not a pack) as per accounts of the victims. However, it is tough to say with certainty it was a wolf," he told media.

"Going by the purported video clip doing the rounds on social media, it is too early to say about which animal it was. In the video, the animal looks like a jackal to me, a bit smaller than a wolf," the DFO said.

Asked about the police's claim that it was a wolf, Damor said he won't comment on it but added it was the forest department that deals with wildlife.

"Investigations are on. The victims have suffered bruises. Patrolling in the area has been intensified," he added.

UP wolf attack

In the last two months, Bahraich district has recorded eight deaths, including seven children in a series of attacks by wolves while around three dozen other people were left injured, as per officials there.

