Madhya Pradesh to procure 60 per cent of farmers' moong crop at MSP, extends booking deadline

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that it will procure up to 60 per cent of eligible farmers' summer moong crop at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), more than doubling the earlier limit of 25 per cent. The decision was taken following a meeting between a ministerial group constituted by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and representatives of farmers' organisations at the state secretariat on Tuesday.

Announcing the decisions, Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana said the state government remains committed to safeguarding farmers' interests and ensuring they receive fair prices for their produce. He said farmers are the backbone of Madhya Pradesh's economy and prosperity.

Procurement limit raised from 25% to 60%

Kansana said the Centre had fixed a procurement target of 4.52 lakh metric tonnes of summer moong for Madhya Pradesh this year. Under the Union government's guidelines, procurement is generally capped at 25 per cent of the state's total production.

However, following discussions with farmer representatives, the state government decided to procure up to 60 per cent of each eligible farmer's moong produce at MSP. In districts such as Narmadapuram, Sehore and Harda, this translates to roughly three quintals per acre. The revised procurement limit will take effect immediately.

Slot booking and procurement deadlines extended

To facilitate procurement, the government has also extended the slot booking deadline by 10 days. Farmers can now book slots until August 10 instead of the earlier deadline of July 30.

The last date for procurement has also been extended from August 10 to August 20, allowing more farmers to sell their produce under the MSP procurement programme.

E-token system for fertiliser distribution suspended

The state government has also decided to temporarily suspend the recently introduced e-token system for fertiliser distribution after farmers raised concerns over practical difficulties in its implementation.

Kansana said that while the e-token mechanism is an important reform aimed at improving fertiliser distribution in the long run, the government has decided to pause its implementation until operational issues are resolved.

High-level panel to review e-token mechanism

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the formation of a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Agriculture Production Commissioner to examine complaints related to the e-token system.

The committee will review the issues, submit recommendations to the state government and suggest improvements. The e-token-based fertiliser distribution system will remain suspended until the recommendations are received and the necessary changes are implemented, the minister said.

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